Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $42,802.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,691.85 or 1.00205496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00819851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

