KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Raised to €73.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBCSY. Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised KBC Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised KBC Group to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.74.

KBCSY stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

