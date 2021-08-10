KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of KBR by 17.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 757,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 214,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

