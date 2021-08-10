Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.25 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital started coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.90.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$3.16 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

