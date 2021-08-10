Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109,787 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,832,000 after purchasing an additional 239,390 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,352,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after buying an additional 109,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after buying an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

KW stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,522. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 86.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KW. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

