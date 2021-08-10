Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New $201,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

NYSE:SYF opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

