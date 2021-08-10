Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $192.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

