KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, dropped their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $183.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.37. Etsy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

