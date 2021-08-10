KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of STVN opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

