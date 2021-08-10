KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 402,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,852. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

