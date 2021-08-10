Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3,163.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 83.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.25 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.