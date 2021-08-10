Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$205.91.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$176.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 595.66. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$223.00.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at C$8,894,343.73.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

