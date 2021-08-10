Kingstone Companies (KINS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KINS stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

