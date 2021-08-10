Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $11 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 98.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 52.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 57.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.69. 34,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

