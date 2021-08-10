Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 5,200 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ CLPT traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. 2,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a current ratio of 22.55. The stock has a market cap of $448.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

