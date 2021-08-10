KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. 67,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

