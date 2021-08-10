Klever Market Capitalization Tops $125.10 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $125.10 million and $1.13 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00149371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,505.00 or 0.99793241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.64 or 0.00828169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.