Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.31. Kohl’s posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 536%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 19.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 357,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. 117,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

