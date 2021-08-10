Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ADRNY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

