Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce sales of $457.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.80 million. Koppers posted sales of $437.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOP opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $648.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

