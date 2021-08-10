Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 1,740 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

