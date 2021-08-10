Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 5,630 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 985.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,421,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

