Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.27% of Helmerich & Payne worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

