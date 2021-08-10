Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.49 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of BC stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

