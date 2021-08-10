Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.06 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 250.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after buying an additional 1,224,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

