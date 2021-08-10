Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 110,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CRH by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,270,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

