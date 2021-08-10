Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,550 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after buying an additional 349,591 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

