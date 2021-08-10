Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

