Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $502,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $152.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

