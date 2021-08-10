Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.