Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,015 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $369.32 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $184.40 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

