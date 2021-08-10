Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,415. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.