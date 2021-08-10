Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

