Kuai Token (KT) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $33.07 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00863123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00108846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00157927 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,414,032 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

