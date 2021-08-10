Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

KUBTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura lowered shares of Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

KUBTY opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

