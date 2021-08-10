KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.91

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.91 and last traded at $85.91, with a volume of 971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

