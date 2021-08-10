Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Sells $162,500.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,337. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $125,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.