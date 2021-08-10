Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $620,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $1,519,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRUS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

