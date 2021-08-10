L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.89. 4,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.97. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $232.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

