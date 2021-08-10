Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. 17,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,840. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.18. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

