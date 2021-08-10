Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Down to $13.31

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $12.91. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LABP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $523.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.39.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $3,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

