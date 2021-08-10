Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Landstar System by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Landstar System stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.62. The company had a trading volume of 227,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,147. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

