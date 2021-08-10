Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$13.25

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.55.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$11.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.95. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,980.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5057657 earnings per share for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

