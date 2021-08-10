Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Lazard by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 66,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.79. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

