Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 27.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Lear by 17.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Lear by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

