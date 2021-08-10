Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $200.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
LEA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.67.
Shares of Lear stock opened at $164.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.90. Lear has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lear Company Profile
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
