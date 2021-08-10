Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%.
LEGH traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 83 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,672. The company has a market cap of $442.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LEGH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
