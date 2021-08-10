Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.29. 256,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,719,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

