Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $161.47. 296,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,000,983. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

