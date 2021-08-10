Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $101.44. 259,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,403,328. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

